King's Lynn man admits sexually assaulting women while working in West Norfolk supermarket

A Fairstead man has admitted three sexual assaults on women while working in a West Norfolk supermarket.

John Wherrell, 37, also admitted exposing himself to one of the two victims.

He appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday over the offences in 2019 and 2021.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said the first incident happened on the shop floor after Wherrell had complimented a woman on a tattoo.

“He then placed his hand on her thigh and rubbed his hand towards her bottom,” added Mr Munton, who said the woman froze and told Wherrell it made her feel very uncomfortable.

On another occasion Wherrell told the woman that her body shape was just what he liked and sexually assaulted her again.

Earlier this year he exposed himself to another victim on the shop floor before sexually assaulting her a short while later.

The court heard that the company had launched an investigation and Wherrell, of Persimmon, made admissions to his employer.

In court on Thursday he pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault in 2019 and one count of sexual assault and a charge of exposure on a specific date this year.

The court was told that he had no previous convictions.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, suggested that the bench would benefit from a pre-sentence report.

The case was adjourned until November 4 and Wherrell was granted unconditional bail to that date.