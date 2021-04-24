King's Lynn man admits thefts from three town shops

A Gaywood man who has had two recent spells in custody for theft has been sentenced for stealing from three shops.

Police who know Frankie Saiche, 35, noted that he was carrying two large bags of meat.

He told them that he had stolen the items from Tesco in Gaywood. The meat, worth £57, was returned.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779700)

Saiche was before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday to plead guilty to the theft and two other offences at town stores.

He admitted stealing socks worth £20 from H&M on December 9, 2020, and clothes worth £114 from New Look three days later.

Prosecutor Bethany Richards outlined Saiche’s long list of previous convictions and said he had been in prison last year and again in February this year.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said his client’s record was “frankly dreadful” and pointed to drugs as an underlying issue which would not be addressed with another jail term.

He said the thefts from H&M and New Look ought to have been dealt with when he was last sentenced and, had that happened, they were likely to have been subsumed within it.

Saiche was given a six-month conditional discharge “to prove he could manage without stealing” and was ordered to pay £134 compensation.