A Lynn man accused of three sexual offences involving children has had his case sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Kenneth James Wetherall, 34, of Anthony Nolan Road, Fairstead, appeared before magistrates in the town yesterday.

He faces three charges of attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

The alleged offences are said to have been committed in Lynn between October 7 and October 29 last year.

No pleas were entered during Thursday's hearing and Wetherall was bailed unconditionally to appear at the crown court on October 17.