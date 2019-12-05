A man has appeared in court in Lynn today charged with three counts of raping a boy aged under 13.

Kris William Parkin, of Gaywood Park Drive, Gaywood, is said to have committed the offences between February 22, 2015 and February 21, 2017.

He is also accused of a separate sexual assault on the boy between the same dates and two counts of assault, ill-treatment or neglect of two under-13s over a period between February 22, 2015 and March 17, 2018.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (10345507)

Parkin, who appeared before magistrates in Lynn this morning, faces a further charge of making 15 indecent photographs.

He gave no indication of pleas and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on December 19.

Parkin was released on bail until that date, with the condition that he makes no contact with the complainants.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn