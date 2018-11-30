King's Lynn man buries time capsule under home

A King’s Lynn house now harbours a deep-rooted secret that may be uncovered by future generations.

And there is an added poignancy to the “secret” in that it includes a record of local events to commemorate the sacrifice of local soldiers in The Great War 1914-1918.

Darren Newman has fulfilled a long-held wish to bury a time capsule and building an extension to his North Lynn house has given him the chance to do just that.

North Lynn Resident Darren Newman Putting Time Capsule under his new extention. Pictured Darren Newman on Extention Site.. (5674916)

One if the items Darren has put into the stainless steel capsule – sealed and concreted into place four-feet under foundations this week – is a copy of the Lynn News dated Tuesday, November 13, 2018. The issue features a dramatic front-page picture of the head and shoulders of a WW1 soldier created for Remembrance Sunday on the sand of Brancaster beach.

Within its pages is extensive coverage of how West Norfolk remembered its dead of The Great War, a century after the conflict.

Darren said he particularly wanted to put in something relating to the WW1 centenary anniversary events in West Norfolk and what better than through a copy of the Lynn News?

Other items inside the capsule include a street map of King’s Lynn, some current day coinage, a mobile phone from the period when they first became widely available, a photograph of himself with some background information of his family.

“I recall, as a youngster, watching Blue Peter on television when the presenters buried a time capsule and I think it was in the Blue Peter garden at that time. Since then I have always wanted to do this myself and building an extension to my house gave me the opportunity,” he said.

Darren, 51, who is a familiar face to train passengers at his workplace at the Countryline Buffet bar at Lynn Railway Station, says that he is intrigued by the idea that at some point many years into the future, his capsule may be unearthed when the location of his home in North Lynn is demolished and re-developed.

“I am sure that whoever unearths the capsule will find its contents fascinating, particularly the copy of the Lynn News and its coverage of the World War I centenary events,” he said.