Police caught a man riding an electric motorcycle less than a month after his latest conviction for driving while disqualified.

Malcolm Appleby, who was banned for three years in July 2019 for drink-driving, has convictions for driving while disqualified in December 2020 and April 2021.

An officer who arrested him for one of those driving while banned offences spotted Appleby riding in Losinga Road, North Lynn. Appleby was on the road and the footpath.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45551050)

“He insisted the vehicle was a mobility vehicle,” prosecutor Morgan-Rose McGinn told Ltnn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Appleby, 38, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance on May 26, and failing to surrender to bail on July 1.

He also admitted a separate matter of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order on July 27.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: “The vehicle he was riding was in fact an electric scooter.

“He was under the mistaken belief that he could ride it. It was a vehicle he had acquired for his own use to help him with his mobility.

“It was a genuine mistake and certainly not a deliberate flouting of the disqualification.

“I think we have all seen adults and children on these electric scooters – it’s an absolute maze of difficulties.”

The bench had seen a photo and ruled that it was an electric trials bike.

For driving while disqualified, Appleby, of St Edmundsbury Road, North Lynn, was banned for two years and fined £50.

He was also fined £25 for the bail offence and £50 for breaching the community order.

There was no separate penalty for the insurance matter, though he was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.