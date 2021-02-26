King's Lynn man caught drink-driving on customised bike powered by chainsaw engine, magistrates told

A customised bike with a chainsaw engine, which was bought on Facebook Marketplace, led to a drink-drive conviction for a Lynn man.

Viktor Vangravs, 38, was almost twice the alcohol limit when he was stopped by police in the town’s pedestrianised Broad Street.

Prosecutor Kate Draper told Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday: “They have seen that the bike had a custom-fitted petrol engine and speedometer and therefore this fitted the description of a motor vehicle.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44515519)

“The vehicle had no registration plates, was not insured and the defendant did not hold the appropriate licence.”

The Custom Go-Ped also did not have a MOT certificate.

Vangravs, who had a small amount of cannabis on him, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He later blew 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court was told he had a previous conviction in 2007 for failing to provide a sample, for which he was disqualified from driving for two years.

Vangravs, of Colby Court, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, having no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and possession of a class B drug.

In mitigation, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said: “The bike had been bought by Mr Vangravs’ brother but his brother had given it to him as he had some pains in his legs.

“He just did not realise the impact in respect of this bike and he had no idea at all that he needed licence, insurance or test certificate. He was very, very shocked by it.”

Vangravs was banned from driving for 17 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £145 costs, plus a £34 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for insurance and licence matters. For drug possession, he was fined £80.