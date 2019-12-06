Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man used bookies win to buy drugs, court told

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 07:00, 06 December 2019
 | Updated: 11:49, 06 December 2019

A Lynn man who won £1,000 at the bookies spent £300 of it on a cannabis stash, a court has heard.

But William Terrence Raymond Howard wasn’t so lucky when police officers acting on a tip-off about possible drug dealing attended a caravan in Ingleby Close, Gaywood.

Howard, 27, was one of two men found to be in possession of a large amount of cannabis – 80.2 grams in his case, magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday.

“The defendant put his hand behind some cushions and handed the officers a small bag of green herbal matter,” said Robyn Khan, prosecuting.

“He then bent down to a cupboard and produced two larger bags.”

Following his arrest, Howard of Shiregreen, Fairstead, Lynn, told police about his cash win.

In court, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled class B drug on October 29. The bench was told he had previous convictions for drug offences, including being concerned in the supply.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said: “He came into this money and probably spent it unwisely.

“In the past, Mr Howard was a well-known face in the courts but it’s some time since he has been to court. There does seem to be a movement in the right direction as he gets older.”

Fining Howard £120 and ordering him to pay a £32 victim surcharge, bench chairman Jane Dykes told him: “We hope you have some of that money left over to pay.”

