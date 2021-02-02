Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man charged with knife offence following weekend incident

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 15:50, 02 February 2021
 | Updated: 15:54, 02 February 2021

A man will appear in court next month accused of possessing a bladed item following an incident in Lynn at the weekend, police have confirmed today.

Officers say they were called to Lansdowne Street at around 8.15pm on Sunday, where a man was subsequently searched and detained.

Jon Corbett, 42, of Portland Street, Lynn, has been charged with possession of a knife or a bladed article and is due to appear before magistrates in Lynn on March 4.

Police news. (44235789)
