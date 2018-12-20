King's Lynn man cracks the codes to active reality adventure REVEAL and wins £250 prize

A man from Lynn has won a £250 prize after cracking the codes to active reality adventure story REVEAL.

Rob Elwes has received the prize after becoming the first person submit the correct answer to REVEAL's creators.

The REVEAL project is an immersive adventure story created by arts organisation Collusion, which combines live street theatre, large-scale projections and augmented reality.

Rob Elwes of King's Lynn who has won the £250 prize for cracking the REVEAL codes.

The story launched in Lynn on November 25 and ends on January 4.

More than 1,000 people from across the East of England and beyond have been following the REVEAL adventure.

They have been captivated by the story with its combination of magic, hidden codes, treasures and the romantic tale of Syrian refugee Maya and her lost love.

But Rob was the lucky winner who managed to be the first to crack the codes to reveal the sentence.

Rob is involved with the King's Lynn Fiction and Poetry Festival and has lived in Lynn for the past 20 years.

He saw the publicity for REVEAL around the town and, although he couldn't make the first show, quickly got started after that.

Rob said: "I'm interested in technology, history and the arts so REVEAL, as the perfect combination of these and in my home town, got me hooked from the start.

"When I heard I'd won, I was quite surprised no-one else had got it first, then excited and delighted."

REVEAL was created by a cross-disciplinary team of over 35 creatives.

These include award-winning artists, writers, playwrights, musicians, technologists and illustrators, all collaborating to create something on a huge scale.

Although the £250 has been won there is still time to win gold chocolate coins with a further REVEAL game.

Families looking for a great day out during the Christmas period can visit Lynn and take a REVEAL walking tour of the town, visit the markers to collect codes with a smartphone – in a similar vein to Pokemon Go – and then got to the REVEAL pop-up shop at 10 Norfolk Street to collect a chocolate coin for every six correct codes collected.

This Sunday, the REVEAL story continues when snow projections will be seen at St Nicholas' Chapel and the TSB Bank in Lynn from 4pm onwards.

This will be the fifth and final REVEAL projection and uses cutting-edge technologies to thrill and amaze audiences.

The artwork has been created by Karen Eng and is for all those who love snowflakes.

Karen Eng is a writer, editor and artist working in photography, video, digital and analogue painting, with a background in letterpress printing, book arts and zine-making.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's projection, Ms Eng said: "This foray into projection is a first for me, but something I've been thinking about for a while now.

"I'm interested in art that occupies public spaces in unexpected ways, changing people's perception of familiar places and the ways they engage with them.

"Working with Collusion on this project has been an extraordinary opportunity to explore the town more deeply, and to discover a newly emer

The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near King's Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney.

"Working with Collusion on this project has been an extraordinary opportunity to explore the town more deeply, and to discover a newly emerging network of creative people in the arts and tech.

"I'm looking forward to doing more with this community in King's Lynn. It's a fascinating, magical place."

Rachel Drury, co-director of Collusion, said: "This truly is going to amaze audiences. There is something magical and spellbinding about this projection.

"A whole new Christmas world will be brought to life, transporting the audience to a world of make-believe at a time when it feels like the world needs a little more joy and enchantment."

Marcus Romer, co-producer of REVEAL, added: "We'll also be offering free soup to warm everyone who comes along to see the projection."

REVEAL is a joint project with West Norfolk Council.

Elizabeth Nockolds, cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "The REVEAL project is unique to King's Lynn.

"Christmas is always a time to brighten the town with lights, but this project has added something extra special for shoppers, visitors and residents alike.

"Seek out the clues and enjoy the extra light projections on our wonderful heritage buildings.

"The project has brought together many artists and creators, from West Norfolk and beyond, who have designed something truly unique that has promoted King's Lynn as a special town to visit."