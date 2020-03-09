King's Lynn man died after choking on food at town venue, inquest hears

A 59-year-old man from Lynn died after choking on a sandwich at a town venue, an inquest has heard.

Factory worker Stephen Dexter, of Extons Place, was found unresponsive in the toilets at Lynn’s Royal British Legion Club on the evening of Sunday, November 24, the Lynn hearing was told on Friday.

He died two days later at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a hypoxic brain injury.

In a written statement, bar manager Sharon Smith said another customer had alerted her to Mr Dexter’s condition.

She said, after asking if he could hear her and trying to find a heartbeat, she called for an ambulance, and in the meantime performed CPR.

Paramedic Daniel Twite, in another written statement, said it was initially unclear why Mr Dexter had gone into cardiac arrest, but a piece of sandwich was found after clearing his airways.

Mr Dexter was taken to Lynn’s QEH and placed on a ventilator, but the court was told officials later said he had a “very poor prognosis”.

Dr Peter Young, critical care consultant, said on November 26 they consulted with Mr Dexter’s family, and told them he had “limited chances of making any meaningful recovery”, and he died later that day.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson gave a conclusion of accidental death.

