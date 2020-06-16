Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man died of pneumonia after fall at home, inquest told

A 72-year-old man died of pneumonia at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a fall at home, an inquest has heard.

The hearing, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, was told that Derek Wynne, of Lynn, died at the hospital on March 2 this year, just over a week after fracturing his ribs after a fall.

Mr Wynne’s partner Jane Pettit said, in a statement read to the court, that he had fallen over in a street, fracturing his shoulder, and attended A&E at the QEH in the days before his fall at home.

