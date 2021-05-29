King's Lynn man dumped car in bid to avoid police, court told

A Lynn man who tried to run from police officers after traffic offences was quickly caught.

Mark Rix, 29, dumped the Ford Fiesta in Winston Churchill Drive in Fairstead after being followed from Southgate Street in the town centre.

He only had a provisional licence but had been spotted driving unsupervised at about 11.30am on March 25.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (47414893)

Police in an unmarked vehicle called for back-up to stop Rix, who ignored signals for him to pull over.

He did eventually stop but tried to evade arrest.

“He made off on foot and was detained after a short chase,” prosecutor Michael Devaney told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Rix, of Nicholas Court, pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop for a police officer and having no insurance.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said: “He’s accepted that he’s been incredibly foolish to drive on a provisional licence without anyone to supervise him.

“There was a very brief chase because he panicked.”

Miss Johnson added that Rix was “bitterly disappointed” to be in court after a trouble-free spell of five years.

For the insurance offence, Rix was given eight penalty points and fined £120. For failing to stop, he was fined £80.

There was no separate penalty for the licence matter and he was ordered to pay £84 in costs and a victim surcharge.