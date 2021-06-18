King's Lynn man escapes jail following attack on former partner

A Lynn man has been given a suspended prison sentence for a “particularly nasty attack” on his then partner in her home.

Few details of the incident were given when Max Johnson, 28, was back before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

But prosecutor Denise Holland said the victim was so scared that she wet herself.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48183223)

At a previous hearing, Johnson pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage - destroying a coffee table worth £110 - in the incident on November 5, 2020.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said her client couldn’t recall what had happened and it wasn’t due to his drunken state at the time.

“He knows it was horrendous. He simply blanked it out of his mind because he couldn’t face dealing with it,” she added.

Miss Winchester told the court that it was clear Johnson’s behaviour could be linked to his “traumatic childhood” and he wanted to address that and change.

Johnson, of North Everard Street, was given ten weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.

He must also undertake an alcohol treatment requirement and building better relationships programme as part of a two-year community order.

A two-year restraining order was also imposed and Johnson was told to pay the victim £178 compensation.