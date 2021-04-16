King's Lynn man facing 'last chance' to tackle drink problem, court told

A homeless Lynn man with a long criminal record of drunkenness has been offered a “last chance” to end his alcohol addiction.

Paul Pentelow has committed more than 200 offences, many of them related to public order or being drunk and disorderly.

The 43-year-old had become sober but, by his own admission at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday, turned to drink again following the death of his father.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779872)

Pentelow told the bench that Purfleet Trust had arranged accommodation and specialist support at Wendling starting in a few days’ time. He accepted it was the “last chance saloon” for him.

“I fell off the wagon but I’m getting back on it,” he added.

Pentelow was before magistrates to plead guilty to three counts of being drunk and disorderly in a

public place in quick succession.

On February 27, a security guard tried to stop him urinating between temporary home pods in

Lawrence Road, North Lynn.

“His genitals could clearly be seen on display,” said prosecutor Wayne Ablett, who described

Pentelow as being heavily intoxicated, stumbling and incoherent.

On March 22, emergency services were dealing with female who was unresponsive in a property in

King’s Yard, Littleport Street. Pentelow was slumped in a doorway and being obstructive as crews tried to bring the woman down stairs.

Five days later police were called in the early hours to the Travelodge in South Lynn where Pentelow had been drinking and playing loud music.

By the time officers arrived, he was walking along Gaywood Road, waving his arms and being extremely loud. One vehicle had to swerve to avoiding hitting him.

A breath test showed he was more than three times the drink-drive limit.

For each of the three offences, Pentelow was given a six-month conditional discharge, to run concurrently. He was told to pay £22 victim surcharge.

A hearing on May 13 will consider a police application for a Criminal Behaviour Order against the defendant.