An angry customer who abused door staff after being ejected from a nightclub has picked up a £389 court bill.

Police officers intervened in the row and Gaywood resident Donatas Ruzgas ended up being arrested.

The 31-year-old had been kicked out of Mojitos in Broad Street, Lynn, in the early hours of August 7 for slamming doors and being confrontational with door staff.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that police noted Ruzgas repeatedly swearing and slurring his words.

He then swore as he told the door staff they were “trouble”.

Ruzgas was directed to leave the area by police but refused to give his details for the formal notice and was “pointing his finger in the faces of the officers”, said prosecutor Pretty Barber.

He was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

In court, Ruzgas, of Oak Circle, pleaded guilty to the offence.

In mitigation, he said: “I’m sorry about this. I’d had too much alcohol.”

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £139 in costs plus a victim surcharge.