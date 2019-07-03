King's Lynn man found through emergency search

After emergency services were called to a missing person in Lynn, Norfolk Police has confirmed they were found yesterday evening.

A man was found in the Lynn area at 6.30pm after the fire service was called to assist the police at 3.30pm.

The police were called to Wisbech Road, while an inflatable rescue boat set off in an Easterly direction along the River Ouse from the Common Staithe Quay Car Park in search of the person.