King's Lynn man given suspended prison sentence for harassing ex-partner and offensive messages to her mother

A Lynn man who harassed his ex-partner and sent offensive texts to her mother has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ronnie Lee Dunne. 23, was told that he had narrowly avoided immediate custody for the offences, some of which had been committed while on police bail.

Dunne, of Archdale Street, had pleaded guilty to harassment without violence to his ex-partner between September 16 and November 11 last year, at earlier hearings.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44075496)

He had also admitted criminal damage to a window at her home and her iPhone and sending the offensive texts to her mum on January 2 this year.

Appearing before Lynn magistrates yesterday, he also admitted damaging the front door to a property in Reid Way, North Lynn, on September 15 last year.

Mitigating solicitor Alison Muir said Dunne was “very distressed” by the situation and he hoped he was in a better position now to move forward and reconnect with his three children by his ex-partner.

She added: “He realises he’s been most unfair on [his ex-partner] and her family. He hasn’t been able to let go of that relationship and that’s why he’s here now.”

Miss Muir described how her client had been violently attacked and stabbed in the head during a previous period of custody and said he was fearful of returning to prison.

For the harassment, Dunne was given 12 weeks’ custody and for the two criminal damage matters and sending the texts he received four weeks’ custody for each, all to run concurrently. The jail terms were suspended for two years.

He was also given a community order with a 35 day building better relationships programme and 25 days' rehabilitation activity.

A two-year restraining order was imposed, preventing him from entering Reid Way or contacting his ex-partner and her mother.

Dunne was also ordered to pay £142.12 to Freebridge Community Housing and £50 to his ex-partner.