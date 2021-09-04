King's Lynn man given suspended prison term for attack on partner after night out

A Gaywood man who strangled his partner while high on drink and drugs has been given a suspended sentence.

The violence happened after a night out in Swaffham for Kieran Armiger and his partner.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that Armiger lost control after the woman got changed on their return home.

The couple had been together for about four months prior to the incident on May 26.

Armiger had pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage at an earlier hearing and was back before the court following a pre-sentence report.

Prosecutor Kathyrn Kibrya-Dean said the victim claimed there had been nothing to suggest Armiger’s sudden violence.

“Everything seemed fine,” said the prosecutor. “When they got him the victim decided to put on a sexy outfit. The defendant got angry so she decided to take off the outfit because the moment had gone.

“He called her mad and a psycho. She has become upset and shouted back at him.

“The defendant has picked up the victim’s vacuum cleaner and smashed it over his head.”

The court was told that the victim locked herself in the bathroom but Armiger broke down the door and placed both his hands around her neck.

“The victim is on the floor and the defendant is choking her,” said Miss Kibrya-Dean, who added that the woman was struggling to breathe during the 20-second attack.

Armiger then hit her with both hands, causing bruising and a chipped tooth.

The court was told he had two previous convictions for battery and there had been “considerable” use of cocaine on the day of the latest offence.

Jason Stevens, mitigating, urged the bench not to impose an immediate custodial sentence as it would “devastate” his client’s business which employed four people.

He said: “Clearly there’s some concerning behaviour here relating to using alcohol and drugs.

“The report makes clear that this is a person who has put his hands up and accepts there’s a problem. His remorse and shame is genuine.”

Mr Stevens added: “This is a relationship that may be reconciled. No restraining order is sought.”

Armiger, of Lea Way, was given a total of 18 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to undertake an Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Requirement for 80 days, up to 35 days of a Building Better Relationships programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to pay £105 costs and a £128 victim surcharge. No compensation order was made.