King's Lynn man has domestic violence sentencing delayed by report hold-up

A Gaywood man convicted of domestic violence has made another appearance in court.

Kristian Kendall, 30, assaulted a woman at his home in Dairy Way between March 17 and 18 this year. He pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing last month.

On Thursday he was back before Lynn Magistrates’ Court for sentencing but, through no fault of his own, a pre-sentence report by Probation officers was not ready.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (50659184)

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester said it had been due to staff sickness. The case was adjourned until September 30.

Kendall was granted bail with condition not to contact the victim.