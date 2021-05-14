Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man in court charged with kidnapping boys

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 11:30, 14 May 2021
 | Updated: 11:32, 14 May 2021

A Lynn man has appeared in court accused of kidnapping two 14-year-old boys.

Tommy James Chapman, 19, is charged with taking or carrying away the youths by force or fraud against their will.

He also faces two further charges of assaulting both boys during the incident, which is said to have taken place on October 30 last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (46934748)
Chapman appeared before town magistrates on Thursday. No pleas were taken and the case was sent for trial at Norwich Crown Court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 10.

The defendant, of Railway Road, was granted unconditional bail until then.

The court also imposed an order preventing identification of the two alleged victims.

