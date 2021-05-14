King's Lynn man in court on drug and firearm charges
Published: 13:00, 14 May 2021
A 54-year-old man from North Lynn has appeared in court on a firearm charge.
Lee John Bell is accused of having a Benjamin Trail air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence on October 9, 2020.
The matter can only be dealt with by a judge and jury so magistrates sitting in Lynn on Thursday sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on June 10.
Two other charges which Bell faces will also be dealt with at the crown court.
He’s accused of criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra and producing nine cannabis plants.
No pleas were taken on any of the charges and Bell, of Walpole Road, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.