Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King's Lynn man in court on drug and firearm charges

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 14 May 2021

A 54-year-old man from North Lynn has appeared in court on a firearm charge.

Lee John Bell is accused of having a Benjamin Trail air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence on October 9, 2020.

The matter can only be dealt with by a judge and jury so magistrates sitting in Lynn on Thursday sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on June 10.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (46721503)
King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (46721503)

Two other charges which Bell faces will also be dealt with at the crown court.

He’s accused of criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra and producing nine cannabis plants.

No pleas were taken on any of the charges and Bell, of Walpole Road, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.

Courts Kings Lynn Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE