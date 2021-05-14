King's Lynn man in court on drug and firearm charges

A 54-year-old man from North Lynn has appeared in court on a firearm charge.

Lee John Bell is accused of having a Benjamin Trail air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence on October 9, 2020.

The matter can only be dealt with by a judge and jury so magistrates sitting in Lynn on Thursday sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on June 10.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (46721503)

Two other charges which Bell faces will also be dealt with at the crown court.

He’s accused of criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra and producing nine cannabis plants.

No pleas were taken on any of the charges and Bell, of Walpole Road, was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.