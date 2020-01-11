A serial shoplifter from Lynn has started a 20-week jail term.

Tony Archer had pleaded guilty to a string of offences last month and was back before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday.

The 44-year-old’s record includes 49 convictions covering 149 offences, 78 of which are for theft and kindred matters.

Commission of the most recent offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence and the court also heard that he had not complied with post-sentence supervision following a previous period of custody.

Magistrates heard details of thefts in November and December from Sainsbury’s in St Dominic’s Square (meat worth £61.43), Trespass Stores in New Conduit Street (ski jacket, £329.99), WH Smith in Norfolk Street (DVDs, £80.93), and The Range on Hardwick Retail Park (dartboard, £59.99).

And, last September, he had stolen graphic novels worth £80 from Gaywood Library by not booking them out or returning them.

Mitigating solicitor Tim Bartlam said: “He’s had considerable contact with the courts and he can have no complaints if he goes to prison today.”

But he added that the offences took place when Archer had no money.

The court was also told Archer had recently committed to the 180 Degrees offender management scheme and found a job in early December.

Archer, of Minster Court, was jailed for 12 weeks for the shop thefts and an eight-week suspended sentence was activated to run consecutively. He was also ordered to pay £234.14 compensation.

There was no separate penalty for the library books theft.

