King's Lynn man jailed after store torch theft

A Lynn man has been jailed for eight weeks after stealing five torches worth £125 from the town’s Wickes store.

The theft caused Tony Archer to breach a suspended sentence imposed in May and subsequently extended days later for another offence.

Magistrates in Lynn on Thursday were told that the 43-year-old has a previous history of 43 convictions covering 147 offences.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

The latest theft occurred at St Nicholas Retail Park on August 4.

Wickes’ CCTV showed Archer, concealing the torches in his jacket and leaving.

Archer, of Minster Court, pleaded guilty to theft.

Mitigating solicitor Tim Bartlam told the bench his client, whom he had known for many years, had kept out of trouble from 2006 to 2015.

But he said the breakdown of a relationship led to him being back on the streets and “reverting to type” with shoplifting.

He added: “This offence was committed in circumstances where there were problems with his benefits and he stole in order to sell to pay for electricity.

"All in all, it’s a very sad case.”

Archer was given one week’s custody for the latest offence, to run consecutively with seven weeks activated from the suspended sentence.

He was also told to pay £125 compensation. No order was made for costs.