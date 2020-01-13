A Gaywood man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in custody for the latest in a string of thefts.

Mark Anthony Wilson stole a razor and thermometer worth £61.55 from Boots in Goodwins Road on December 28 last year.

When he admitted the offence at a court hearing three days later, it put him in breach of a 12-week suspended sentence imposed on November 2.

Court news (3187105)

Appearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court last Thursday for sentencing, he also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after a wing mirror was broken off a car in Gaywood Road late at night on June 5.

Wilson was identified via CCTV images and told police he intended to cause the damage but didn’t know to whom the vehicle belonged and could offer no explanation why he had done it.

The court was told that Wilson, 32, of Parkway, had a record of 38 convictions covering 66 offences, 37 of which were for theft and kindred matters.

Solicitor George Sorrell, in mitigation, said there was “no rhyme or reason” for the damage to the vehicle but Wilson had been under the influence of drink and drugs.

Mr Sorrell told the bench the offence at Boots had been committed in order to repay some debts.

Wilson was given eight weeks’ custody for the theft which will run consecutively with the 12 weeks of the activated suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay £360 compensation to the car owner.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn