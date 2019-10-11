A Lynn man with a “savagely disadvantaged” upbringing has been jailed for two weeks after admitting thefts from two shops in the town centre.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that Leon Paul Dowd had also failed to comply with probation requirements following a previous prison term and had breached a conditional discharge.

A report suggested the only reasonable punishment was another custodial sentence.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (10345507)

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said Dowd had been identified from CCTV footage at Sainsbury’s in Vancouver Centre after the theft of two bottles of vodka worth £40 on September 8.

And on October 1 he tried to evade the door security alarm at Deichmann as he stole trainers worth £44.99.

Dowd, of London Road, had pleaded guilty to some of the offences at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, solicitor Tim Bartlam said he had known 37-year-old Dowd since he was born and the defendant had been “savagely disadvantaged” throughout life.

“He’s ended up in a sorry and dishevelled state,” added Mr Bartlam, who reluctantly agreed with the report’s sentencing recommendation.

Dowd was jailed for 14 days for each theft offence, to run concurrently. For breach of a supervision default order there was no action but for the breach of the post-custodial supervision order he was sentenced to 14 days’ custody, again to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay £40 compensation to Sainsbury’s. The Deichmann goods were recovered.