King's Lynn man lied to police over end of driving ban, court told

A Lynn man was caught driving eight days before the end of a disqualification period.

On March 12 last year Jacob Luke Thomas Gibbs was banned for 14 months for drink-driving.

Police spotted him driving his partner’s car near his home in Mariners Way, North Lynn, on May 3 this year.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that Gibbs told police that he had completed a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which had cut the length of the ban and he was therefore entitled to drive again.

But later checks showed that the 33-year-old had not even started the course.

Gibbs admitted driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

In mitigation, Rob Coddington said: “It wasn’t a nefarious act, it was just stupid.”

He added that his client was eight days away from being legitimately entitled to drive again.

“This is a case of a chance encounter with the police on a day when he genuinely thought he was allowed to drive,” said Mr Coddington.

“Perhaps Mr Gibbs is showing a lack of maturity. It was his responsibility to have a clear understanding on the day it expires. It’s his obligation to have a licence back in his hands.

“The next stupid thing is he told police ‘I did the course’, which he didn’t.”

Mr Coddington said Gibbs had “panicked” at the scene and repeated the claim in police interview.

Gibbs was given six penalty points, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the insurance offence.