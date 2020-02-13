King's Lynn man missing as appeal launched by Norfolk Police

A 43-year-old man has been reported as missing from Lynn this morning (Thursday, February 13).

An appeal has been launched by Norfolk Police to help trace Kevin Johnson, who left his home in Common Road, Wiggenhall St. Mary, sometime between 9am – 11am. He is likely to be on foot.

Mr Johnson is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with black/grey hair. He is likely to be wearing blue jeans and a dark jumper, and may be wearing slippers.

Officers are concerned for Kevin’s welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 149 of Thursday 13 February 2020.

