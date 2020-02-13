Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man missing as appeal launched by Norfolk Police

By Ben Hardy
Published: 15:34, 13 February 2020
 | Updated: 15:49, 13 February 2020

A 43-year-old man has been reported as missing from Lynn this morning (Thursday, February 13).

An appeal has been launched by Norfolk Police to help trace Kevin Johnson, who left his home in Common Road, Wiggenhall St. Mary, sometime between 9am – 11am. He is likely to be on foot.

Mr Johnson is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with black/grey hair. He is likely to be wearing blue jeans and a dark jumper, and may be wearing slippers.

Can you help police trace Kevin Johnson?(29135204)
Officers are concerned for Kevin’s welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 149 of Thursday 13 February 2020.

