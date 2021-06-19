King's Lynn man offered to fight shop workers in phone row, court told

Two shop workers in Lynn were invited to be fought outside by an aggrieved customer.

Richard Graham, 55, was annoyed at the response in the CEX premises when he complained about an issue with his mobile phone.

“He was swearing at two members of staff and offering to fight them,” prosecutor Denise Holland told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48173017)

Graham, of London Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening behaviour in the incident on May 8.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said the row was about the length of guarantee for the phone.

“Mr Graham believes he’s being short-changed; they don’t believe he’s being short-changed. It continues with him calling them outside for a fight.

“Mr Graham should have adopted a more emollient approach,” added Mr Cogan.

Graham was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each staff member.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to an unrelated charge of assaulting an emergency worker on June 4.

A trial date of September 28 was fixed and Graham was granted unconditional bail until then.