King's Lynn man 'over the moon' after winning Disney trip on popular TV show

A man from Lynn has said he is "over the moon" after he won a family trip to Disney World Florida on a popular TV show at the weekend.

Rob Lucas, who is chairman of Marshland Archers, appeared on the most recent episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway where he was tasked with performing 'dad dancing' to win the prize.

It was part of an early segment of the show, where children at home were asked to call out 'cringe' to allow their parents to take part in challenges on national TV so they could win 'places on the plane' to Florida.

Rob Lucas on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Credit: ITV (31325015)

Speaking to the surprised children at home – Lexi, Ruby, Caleb, Amelia and Isaac – Ant and Dec said: "We know your dad makes you cringe because he loves to dance.

"He told you that he and your mum were off to celebrate their engagement tonight, but no, he's actually here.

"So, to win a place on the place, all you have to do is allow your dad to dance live on national television.

Rob Lucas' family on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Credit: ITV (31325019)

"All you have to say – they're cringing already – all you have to say, kids, is 'cringe'."

After the show, Rob said: "I'm so over the moon my family and I got a place on the plane to Disney World Florida. I was happily overwhelmed once I came off stage from my Dad dancing!

"The kids couldn't believe it was all real, myself and the kids have never been to Disney World before.

"I love Star Wars, I'm a bit of a sci-fi fan, so I can't wait to see the new attractions at Disney World.

"The whole day was such a great experience, we were well looked after and Ant and Dec are so friendly, they came to say hello to everyone after the show."

Marshland Archers have commended the family on their win on Facebook, saying: "Congratulations to Rob, Julie and family on winning a trip to Disney, Florida!"

The trip to Disney World Florida is due to take place in early April, with around 300 fans of the show set to be flown out to the resort.

The finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will also be broadcast from there.