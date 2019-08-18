A North Lynn man annoying neighbours by revving a car loudly after midnight was found to be almost four times the drink-drive limit.

Anatoliys Truhanovs was disqualified from driving for nine months on Thursday after Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told the car was not capable of being driven.

The 22-year-old, of St Edmundsbury Road, had admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

He claimed that the engine was running to allow him to charge his phone.

Police had attended Raleigh Road, Gaywood, on August 3 after reports of one man in the driving seat of the Renault Clio with the engine running and another pushing it. Officers found the car parked.

“The cooling fan of the vehicle was still spinning. At that stage the engine wasn’t running,” said Jane Walker, prosecuting.

The defendant was in the driver’s seat and failed a roadside breath test.

In police interview, Truhanovs said he had been charging his phone and needed to switch the engine on to make it charge quicker.

His stepfather had arrived with a bottle of vodka and Truhanovs had drunk about half of it.

The defendant admitted both pushing the Clio and being in the driver’s seat while it was pushed but said the car wasn’t capable of being driven as there was a problem with the clutch.

Mitigating, Tim Bartlam said the offence on the “unmade road” occurred while Truhanovs had been kicked out of his partner’s house and was living in a tent.

“From what he’s told me it seems that he was going to charge his phone, go back to his tent and spend the night in the tent,” Mr Bartlam added. “It doesn’t appear that there was any sign that he was going to drive as [the car] doesn’t work.”

As well as being banned, Truhanovs, who also pleaded guilty to having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.