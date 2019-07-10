King's Lynn man remanded in custody following death of teenager, 17

A South Lynn man has appeared in court charged in connection with a disturbance which resulted in the death of a teenager.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, has been remanded in custody following a hearing before magistrates in Norwich this afternoon.

He is charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident in South Lynn during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Norwich Magistrates Court (13649153)

Reece Hornibrook, who was 17, sustained serious head injuries and died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday.

No indication of plea was given on behalf of Russell, who spoke only to confirm his name, during the short hearing.

Russell has been remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on August 7.