A North Lynn man is standing up to cancer by walking from Lynn to Hunstanton and back in order to raise money in support of his sister who is battling pancreatic cancer.

Robin Doe, 54 of St Edmundsbury Road, North Lynn, will be walking roughly 30 miles in total in support of his sister who lives in Harlow, Essex.

He will be starting from the Cancer Research UK shop at 61 High Street, Lynn, on Saturday at 9am.

Robin Doe, who is walking 60 miles to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer (5174595)

Mr Doe said: “I have not been doing any training for the sponsored walk as I am used to walking everywhere anyway. I am epileptic so I am not allowed to drive or ride a bike.

“It is going to be a challenge but I am determined to do it. My sister is really excited that I am doing this walk.”

His walk coincides with Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month this November.

Statistics released by UK charity Pancreatic Cancer Action state mortality rates for the disease in the East of England have increased by a shocking 10.3 per cent in just three years, with 930 people dying from this terrible disease in 2016 alone.

The disease is set to become the fourth biggest cancer killer by 2026.

The charity has encouraged people to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer with their Turn it Purple campaign this month.

People are encouraged to show off their purple colours through wearing purple or baking purple cupcakes for example.

Landmarks such as the Blackpool Tower and Edinburgh Castle have even been lit up in purple to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

For more information about this campaign and to order a sponsorship pack, visit https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/raise-awareness/awareness-month/awareness-month-packorder-form/.

Symptoms of the disease include unexplained and significant weight loss, Indigestion which is not responding to prescribed medication, yellowing of the skin and/or eyes and midback pain or discomfort.

