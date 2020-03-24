King's Lynn man says he was 'starving' due to food shortage

The community has been lending its support to a Lynn man over the weekend after he said he was “starving” as result of people panic buying.

Craig Morley, 51, of Pleasant Court, said he is struggling to find any affordable items of food in shops with his benefits, and has £11 to “get him through the week.”

He said he is on 17 pills a day as someone who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is a recovering drug addict.

Craig Morley went days without food last week

Mr Morley said: “I had a bowl of cornflakes a few days ago. I am on benefits so I can’t afford to go to a private butcher’s or shop online.

“I do not really care at this point if I have to eat 10 cans of beans until next week. It’s just getting ridiculous, it’s like a post-war struggle.”

Having contacted his MP James Wild, Mr Morley was surprised to receive a parcel of food and cleaning products from West Norfolk councillor Lesley Bambridge over the weekend.

Craig Morley outside his accommodation. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Mr Morley said: “She paid for it out of her own money and there was fresh chicken, salmon, vegetables and cleaning products.

“James Wild had been in contact with her and called me out of the blue.

“Hopefully this should last me a week if I eke it out.”

Councillor Bambridge said: “I heard about Craig through James Wild MP who keeps me informed about residents’ issues.

“I contacted someone I had been told about who was organising food boxes, who it turned out wasn’t.

“She was surprised that, as a councillor, I needed to contact a charity. This made me think that even though I live on a very tight budget I had to help Craig out and went very early to buy some fresh food for him.

“I am now confined to home but hopefully Craig will be able to attend the appointment with the DWP that James organised and get himself a bit straighter.I’ve asked him to keep me in the picture.”

Mr Morley also said he received two boxes of stew from The Daily Grind café over the weekend and has been in contact with a food bank.

But he is also concerned for many of his homeless friends in the current situation.

“There are quite a few homeless people I know who do not even have a place to store food,” Mr Morley said.

“It’s impossible to get food as well as there are no sandwiches on the shelves. They are feeling the pinch even more than I am.”

Mr Wild said: "I’ve been contacted by Mr Morley and we have spoken to him and are talking to the borough council and other relevant agencies about his situation."