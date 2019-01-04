King's Lynn man says residents who oppose planning applications ‘should band together’

A Lynn resident who opposes proposals for 16 new factory units said he thinks people should “band together” against plans which they believe to be detrimental.

Kerron Abel, of King’s Avenue, has been voicing his concerns about the plans for the units on a site of land close to Rollesby Road for months, particularly in regards to the rise in traffic, the potential effects on nature and wildlife, and the removal of green land.

The proposals, which have been reduced from 19 units to 16, are due to be discussed by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Residents of King's Avenue,Extons Road Protesting against future development planned on Hardwick Industrial Estate. Pictured some of the residents. (6245447)

He said: “What if the people of the Woottons, the Nar Ouse Valley and the Hardwick all band together to stop this vandalism of land?”

Mr Abel also believes major developments should be “put out to a referendum of the people”.

“I really do think that people should have a bigger say in it,” he added.

The residents also believe there are other more suitable sites for these proposals.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request to West Norfolk Council that Mr Abel made last year found that 19 factory units were empty in Lynn.

In September, Mr Abel told the Lynn News that the council had said these empty units were “too large” to use.

Mr Abel said: “Why do we need another 16? It’s ludicrous.”

He believes there are a total of around 56 factory units either standing empty or which have been granted planning permission.

“Our argument is that we have got more than enough,” Mr Abel added.

He is not the only person who is against the proposals. Since April, Mr Abel has held about eight meetings at his home on this issue.

Around 700 people have signed a petition against the proposals, too.

One such person is Penelope Philpotts, of Fayers Terrace.

She said: “The land in question is already the only buffer between the noisy industrial companies operating in Rollesby Road and the long-suffering residents who have already made many complaints about the noise affecting the quality of life in their homes.”

Mr Abel added: “Most of these people have been round here for years and years – some of them in their 70s and 80s.

“It’s going to have a detrimental effect on them, and these monster buildings are going to dwarf their houses.

“What are we doing to human being nowadays? Where is all the nature going and what’s going to be here for our future generations?

“Why can’t they use the current ones, and knock them down and rebuild them? Why build on a piece of natural land that has been here for centuries?”

West Norfolk Council’s planning committee is set to make a decision on the application, submitted by Apex Platinum Investments Ltd, at its meeting on Monday.