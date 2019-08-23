Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man smashed pub window after brawl

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 23 August 2019
 | Updated: 17:05, 23 August 2019

A Lynn man drinking with his girlfriend in a Terrington St Clement pub after work got into a fight against other men.

Danny Eric Johnson was so angry that “four or five boys” had scrapped with him that he went outside and smashed a window at the King William and damaged a customer’s car, Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday.

Johnson, 27, told police that he was ten out of ten on a scale of drunkenness at the time.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE