King's Lynn man smashed pub window after brawl
Published: 08:00, 23 August 2019
| Updated: 17:05, 23 August 2019
A Lynn man drinking with his girlfriend in a Terrington St Clement pub after work got into a fight against other men.
Danny Eric Johnson was so angry that “four or five boys” had scrapped with him that he went outside and smashed a window at the King William and damaged a customer’s car, Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday.
Johnson, 27, told police that he was ten out of ten on a scale of drunkenness at the time.