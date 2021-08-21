King's Lynn man spat on police officer during domestic incident, court told

A Lynn man who spat on a police officer’s neck has been handed a £544 court bill.

Officers had been called to Martin McKeiver’s home in Wellesley Street over a domestic incident.

They found the 40-year-old intoxicated and arrested him on suspicion of offences.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (49741767)

Lynn Magistrates’ court was told on Thursday that he became abusive and spat on the back of a police sergeant’s neck.

A spit hood was placed on McKeiver, who continued to be abusive.

He later showed remorse for his actions, said prosecutor Morgan-Rose McGinn.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on July 18, 2021.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said: “He had little recollection of what happened but fully accepts the prosecution case.”

She said he had been out with family members earlier in the day and had drunk alcohol, despite being on prescription medication.

“He immediately apologised to police while in custody,” added Miss Winchester.

“He has come across to me as genuinely embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour and his remorse is genuine.”

McKeiver was fined £325 and told to pay £100 compensation to police sergeant Julian Watson. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.