King's Lynn man to be monitored after admitting shop thefts at businesses across town
A Gaywood drug abuser’s movements will be monitored for three months after he was convicted of shop thefts in Lynn.
Ben Reeve, 43, admitted stealing £80 of goods from Boots, electrical items worth £69.98 from WH Smith and about £32 of stuff from HMV.
Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday that he was captured on CCTV each time and recognised by police.
He said in interview that he didn’t have a drug problem but he had a ”chaotic lifestyle” and struggled to live on his income.
In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said she was surprised to hear the denial about a drug problem.
“Because it’s the opposite. He’s become dependant on heroin. It’s costing him about £30-40 per day,” she added.
However, Miss Johnson told the hearing that Reeve, of Queen Mary Road, was ready to change his ways and was desperate for help to do so.
A community order which he was already on was revoked and a fresh one issued for 18 months.
It has requirements for electronic trail monitoring, drug rehabilitation and a thinking skills programme.
No order for compensation was made but Reeve was told to pay a £95 victim surcharge.