A Gaywood drug abuser’s movements will be monitored for three months after he was convicted of shop thefts in Lynn.

Ben Reeve, 43, admitted stealing £80 of goods from Boots, electrical items worth £69.98 from WH Smith and about £32 of stuff from HMV.

Lynn magistrates heard on Thursday that he was captured on CCTV each time and recognised by police.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

He said in interview that he didn’t have a drug problem but he had a ”chaotic lifestyle” and struggled to live on his income.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said she was surprised to hear the denial about a drug problem.

“Because it’s the opposite. He’s become dependant on heroin. It’s costing him about £30-40 per day,” she added.

However, Miss Johnson told the hearing that Reeve, of Queen Mary Road, was ready to change his ways and was desperate for help to do so.

A community order which he was already on was revoked and a fresh one issued for 18 months.

It has requirements for electronic trail monitoring, drug rehabilitation and a thinking skills programme.

No order for compensation was made but Reeve was told to pay a £95 victim surcharge.