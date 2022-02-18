King's Lynn man 'tried to bite police officer on Christmas Day', court told

A Lynn man landed an £837 court bill for assaulting a police officer on Christmas Day last year.

It was while Martynas Kantanavicius was being removed from a custody van at the police investigation centre that he went to bite the officer.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that, fortunately, no contact was made.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

Prosecutor Denise Holland said Kantanavicius had started to kick the van door before it was opened by two officers.

“They calm him down and are assisting him from the van. It’s at that stage he lunges towards the officers. All three of them fall to the floor,” said Mrs Holland.

The court was told that the defendant pulled the arm of one of the officers towards his mouth and attempted to bite him.

Eventually Kantanavicius, 44, was PAVA sprayed after other officers came to help.

He pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker on December 25.

Solicitor Liz Symonds, mitigating, said her client had been drinking after relationship problems and was “very sorry” for the offence.

“He doesn’t normally drink much at all – he’s a long-distance lorry driver. But he’d had half a litre of Jack Daniels and at least a litre and a half of beer.

“He’s very ashamed and his behaviour was completely out of character.”

Kantanavicius, of Hillington Square, was fined £660 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £66 victim surcharge.