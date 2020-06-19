King's Lynn man was found dead in his flat, inquest hears
Published: 15:00, 19 June 2020
| Updated: 15:12, 19 June 2020
A 27-year-old Lynn man was found dead in his flat, an inquest has heard.
Norfolk Coroner's Court was told this morning that Riki Davis, of Columbia Way, died on March 19.
His mother Sarah Cook said, in a statement read to the court, that he had been diagnosed with depression in 2016 following the death of his son.
