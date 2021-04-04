Three offences by a North Lynn man led to the discovery of an outstanding assault charge from nine years ago.

Yusuf Cannur, 33, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead guilty to matters which occurred on March 5 this year.

He admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence in the town’s Front Way, using threatening words or behaviour and possession of 0.7 grams of cannabis.

However, he pleaded not guilty to a further charge arising out of the same incident of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. A trial date on that matter was set for August 3.

The hearing was also told that as a result of the court looking up Cannur’s record, an outstanding assault charge from 2012 had come to light.

An arrest warrant had been issued by magistrates in Bexleyheath, Kent, but never executed.

The Lynn court was told this was despite Cannur having made a number of court appearances since.

The bench formally withdrew the warrant and the charge was returned to the Kent court for it to progress matters.

Cannur, of Front Way, was released on unconditional bail until his trial hearing in August.