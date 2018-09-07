King's Lynn man's wheelchair marathon challenge to give back to charity

A Lynn man who became paralysed in a motorbike accident last year will take on Berlin Marathon next week in his wheelchair to give back to a charity close to his heart.

Ben Tansley, 33, has been training with his friend Josh Patterson, of Made in Chelsea fame, and the two will undertake the challenge on September 16 in aid of the Spinal Injuries Association.

Ben Tansley and Josh Paterson who are set to take on the Berlin Marathon. Photo: SUBMITTED. (3986614)

Ben, who is director of Heros Fitness, said: “On the 13th August 2017 my life changed forever, I’m a firm believer though that everything happens for a reason, it may not make sense at the time, but eventually it will.”

On that day, Ben and his family had travelled on their motorbikes to meet Josh’s baby daughter for the first time.

“What was such a special day, soon became a day that would define the rest of my life,” Ben added.

“On our way home with Jude, my son, strapped to my back, a bike hit us from behind.”

While Jude was unscathed, Ben had broken his back and severely damaged his spinal cord at level T4, meaning that he was unable to feel or move anything from his chest down.

Ben would later be told that he would never walk again.

“I may not be able to walk but I still have life, and for that I am grateful,” he said.

“I’m determined to walk again and raise as much awareness that life does go on.

“A few days after my diagnosis I rang Josh to ask him to do the Berlin Marathon with me, not only that, but for him to do it in a wheelchair.

“What started as a joke has now become a reality.”

The task will put them through their paces, in different ways.

“This challenge is so important to the both of us, for me to test my body and for Josh to test his mind.”

The pair hope to raise £10,000 for the Spinal Injuries Association.

Ben said: “They have been there for me from the beginning and continue to provide me with ongoing support.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/berlinpush.