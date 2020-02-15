King's Lynn Mart closed due to Storm Dennis

King's Lynn's historic Mart will be closing at 5pm today as Storm Dennis has got the better of the Tuesday Market Place fair.

West Norfolk Council said the decision was taken due to the "inclement weather".

Storm Dennis is expected to affect the area until tomorrow afternoon with strong winds in excess of 50mph.

The Mart dates back to 1204 and opened once again on Valentine's Day.

It runs until next Saturday, February 22 with most of the rides being £1 on Monday for what is known as Children's Day during the half-term break.

