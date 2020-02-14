Lynn's historic Mart is up and running for another year following its opening ceremony on the Tuesday Market Place today.

Hundreds gathered in the square this lunchtime for the launch of the fair, which dates back to 1204.

Declaring the event open, borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said: "We are privileged to be taking part in a tradition that has been preserved for so long."

Opening of the Kingâs Lynn Annual Mart 2020. Pictured Kingâs Lynn Mayor Geoff Hipperson.. (29220964)

He then joined other civic leaders for the customary ride on the dodgems, for which he declared a lifelong fascination, before taking aim at a shooting stall.

The fair's charter, which was granted during the reign of King John, was read by West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds.

And senior officials from the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain were also at the ceremony and hosted a lunch this afternoon at the Duke's Head Hotel.

Opening of the Kingâs Lynn Annual Mart 2020. Pictured Kingâs Lynn Mayor and Mayoress Geoff Hipperson. Mayoress Rose Hipperson.. (29220837)

Lynn's Mart traditionally marks the beginning of the Showmen's year.

And the Guild's national president, Philip Paris, thanked the council for their continuing support of the event.

Prayers were led by the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Canon Chris Ivory of King's Lynn Minster and the Mayor's Chaplain, Father Adrian Ling.

The Mart runs until next Saturday, February 22.

Opening of the Kingâs Lynn Annual Mart 2020. Pictured Kingâs Lynn Mayor Geoff Hipperson Participates in one of the sideshows.. (29221373)

Opening of the Kingâs Lynn Annual Mart 2020.. (29221317)

Opening of the Kingâs Lynn Annual Mart 2020. Pictured Cllr ElizabethNockolds.. (29220816)

Philip Paris, national president of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain.

Newly elected North West Norfolk MP James Wild at the opening

