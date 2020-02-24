King's Lynn Mart reaction: numbers down but plenty of smiles

The chief steward of Lynn’s Mart has said attendances were down this year due to bad weather.

Donald Gray said the historic fair had to be closed last Saturday evening and for a couple of hours on Thursday due to stormy weather.

However, he said it was a nice day for the popular Children’s Day on the Monday of half-term, in which most of the fun fair rides are at a reduced £1 price.

The last day of The Mart in King's Lynn. Pictures: Ian Burt

Mr Gray said: “It was swings and roundabouts with the weather but we did what we could.

“It was a bit quieter than usual due to the inclement weather and the winds starting to get too high.”

The 816th year of the historic fair closed on Saturday with the event traditionally marking the beginning of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain year.

Mr Gray said that the ongoing works to the Corn Exchange did not affect the fair despite officials previously voicing concern over a potential clash to West Norfolk Council.

“It was a little bit awkward but we got around it,” he said.

The chief steward also stated he was not aware of any complaints for this year’s fair.

The Mart, based in the Tuesday Market Place, dates back to 1204.

