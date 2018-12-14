King's Lynn Mayor's Business Awards ceremony tickets on sale this month

The countdown is well underway ahead of the Mayor’s Business Awards 2019 and you can be there on the night.

Nine awards will be presented during the glittering ceremony at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 1, and you can be there.

King's Lynn Mayor's Business Awards Lunch. Pictured FltoR Alison Richardson. Sharon Edwards. Mark Leslie (Editor Lynn News) Nick Daubney (King's Lynn Town mayor) Sharron Marriot, Berlinda Smith and Darren Smith.

Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale next Friday, December 21, when the finalists will also be announced.

The main award, the Mayor’s Business Award, which is given to the business of the year and is sponsored by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years.