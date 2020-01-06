A Lynn restaurant which has been closed for several days has been put "at risk" by a pest problem at nearby premises, officials have claimed this evening.

Representatives of McDonald's initially claimed that their Campbells Meadow site had been forced to shut because of "major IT infrastructure issues."

But that prompted a raft of social media speculation suggesting that the premises had actually shut because of problems with rats.

This McDonald's restaurant is temporarily closed

That has been denied by the company, although they have admitted there are wider concerns.

A spokesman said: “We take cleanliness and hygiene very seriously.

"An issue in a nearby property has put the restaurant at risk, so we are taking every precaution possible, which has resulted in the decision to temporarily close.

"We continue to work with experts to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.”

A picture circulating on social media today has shown a vehicle from a pest control company in the restaurant's car park. There have also been claims that rats have been seen and recorded in the building.

