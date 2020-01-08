A Lynn fast food outlet has re-opened to customers, having been forced to close amid fears of a potential rat problem.

McDonald's officials have this morning confirmed the Campbells Meadow premises has resumed trading after shutting for several days.

But West Norfolk Council officials have said they will continue to monitor the site, although they are "satisfied" the issue has now been resolved.

McDonald's initially claimed the premises had been closed because of "major IT infrastructure issues."

But, on Monday evening, they admitted they were "at risk" from a pest problem, after pictures of a pest control van in their car park were circulated on social media.

A video, which was alleged to show a rat in the premises, was also distributed, although McDonald's insisted the source of the problem was a nearby property.

A spokesman this morning confirmed the restaurant had re-opened yesterday.

Meanwhile, environmental health officers from West Norfolk Council have also been looking into the problem.

A council spokesman said: "Staff at McDonald’s notified us of an issue at their Hardwick restaurant, which they voluntarily closed, and we have been visiting daily with their full cooperation.

"We are satisfied that the issue has now been resolved and the restaurant is open again. We will continue to visit and monitor over the next few days.

