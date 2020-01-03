Home   News   Article

King's Lynn McDonald's temporarily closed due to 'major' issues

By Ben Hardy
Published: 12:05, 03 January 2020
 Updated: 12:05, 03 January 2020

A popular fast food restaurant in King's Lynn has been forced to temporarily close due to "major IT infrastructure issues".

The McDonald's restaurant on Hardwick Road is currently closed while technicians attempt to resolve the issue.

Signs can be seen on the windows of the restaurant informing customers of the closure.

This McDonald's restaurant is temporarily closed
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: "This restaurant is currently experiencing an IT technical issue which has forced the store to close temporarily.

"Our people are trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The restaurants in West Lynn and the town's High Street are operating as usual.

Crates appear to have been spread across the road outside the restaurant
In an unrelated incident, crates appeared to have been sprawled across the road leading to the Hardwick McDonald's restaurant last night.

A sign at the restaurant
