King's Lynn mechanic admits drug-driving charge

A Lynn mechanic has been banned from the roads for drug-driving.

Aidas Berzinskas, 20, was found to be twice the limit for a cannabis metabolite when he was stopped in Winston Churchill Drive.

Town magistrates heard today that he had been followed by police on the A149, then into Gayton Road before being pulled over.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane.. (1932544)

Berzinskas admitted to using cannabis regularly and was found to have an amount up his sleeve, said prosecutor Michael Devaney.

The defendant failed a drug wipe and was arrested. A later blood sample showed four micrograms per litre of blood in his system, the legal limit being two.

Berzinskas, of Kings Green, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and possession of a class B controlled drug.

Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said there was no suggestion of poor driving, it had been a routine stop.

“He works in a garage in King’s Lynn as a mechanic. His employers say they will keep him on,” added the solicitor.

Berzinskas was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £169 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and victim surcharge.